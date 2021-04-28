Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. 9,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.937 per share. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

