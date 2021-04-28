yOUcash (YOUC) Trading Up 57.5% Over Last 7 Days

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $111.98 million and $16,845.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.50 or 0.00847174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.33 or 0.08161575 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

