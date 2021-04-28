Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.23). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,104,000 after purchasing an additional 479,628 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after purchasing an additional 314,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 701,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,059,000.

Shares of GKOS traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.16. 4,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

