Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.17). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.71. 54,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,644. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

