Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will post $16.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.98 million and the highest is $16.05 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $15.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $69.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.48 million to $70.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.78 million, with estimates ranging from $73.67 million to $77.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

LAND stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.82 million, a P/E ratio of -176.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

