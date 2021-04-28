Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.59 Million

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report sales of $18.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.16 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $68.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.40 million to $84.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.29 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $94.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

