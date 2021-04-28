Zacks: Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ichor posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. 140,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,608. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ichor has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

