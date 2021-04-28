Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post sales of $274.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.50 million. Medpace posted sales of $205.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.82. 256,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,945. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.55. Medpace has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.