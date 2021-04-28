Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce sales of $6.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $4.70 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $5.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $26.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $32.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.01 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $29.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $35.43 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,574,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

