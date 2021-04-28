Zacks: Analysts Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.43). Synlogic posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.64 on Friday. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

