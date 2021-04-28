Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,422. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $499.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

