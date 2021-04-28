Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.55. Bally’s reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALY. Truist lifted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -138.60 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $5,886,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,011,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

