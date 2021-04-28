Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to announce $80.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $82.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $368.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.27 million to $372.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $537.33 million, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 413,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,381,546. Skillz has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.