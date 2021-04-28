Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. TriMas reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $659,406.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 32.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TRS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 148,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,081. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

