Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $897.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,598,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 134,438 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,435. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

