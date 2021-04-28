Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post $2.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.75. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.51. 4,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,470. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

