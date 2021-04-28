Zacks: Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post sales of $4.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.05 million, with estimates ranging from $21.86 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,003,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,665. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 135,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

