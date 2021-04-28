Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.03) and the highest is ($1.67). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUN. Macquarie raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

