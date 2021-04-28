Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $874.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce sales of $874.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $860.04 million to $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 228,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.