Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Post $1.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. Crane posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

NYSE CR traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,472. Crane has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 254.01 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.