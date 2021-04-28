Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,107. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

