Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.02. 37,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,964. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

