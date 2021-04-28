Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report sales of $76.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.91 million and the highest is $76.20 million. Zovio posted sales of $97.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $309.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $309.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZVO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Zovio has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

