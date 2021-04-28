Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Hold

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.85.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ArcBest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

