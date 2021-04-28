Zacks Investment Research Downgrades City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Hold

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.67. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in City by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,489,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in City by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in City by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after buying an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in City by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth $10,974,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

