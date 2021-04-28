Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Hold

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of HSII opened at $41.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $807.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $45.91.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 111,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

