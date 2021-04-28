Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

