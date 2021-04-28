Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of ENBL opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.