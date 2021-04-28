Zacks Investment Research Lowers L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.56%. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

