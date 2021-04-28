Zacks Investment Research Lowers TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Hold

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $714.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

