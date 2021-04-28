Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Get CareDx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.57.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -175.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 173,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CareDx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.