Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

ZIM stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,232,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,436,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 2.81% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

