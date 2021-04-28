Zealium Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $60,187.14 and approximately $51.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 74.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019598 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.54 or 0.01220062 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,238,260 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,260 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

