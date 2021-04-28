Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 1,138.1% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLDAF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Zelira Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

