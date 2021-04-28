Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $622,699.98 and $6,133.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00828258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.01 or 0.07739146 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.