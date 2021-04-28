Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.00.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

