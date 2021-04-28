Zhihu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,425 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 671% compared to the typical daily volume of 704 call options.

ZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

