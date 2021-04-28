Zloadr Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a market cap of $78,461.83 and $6,526.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00869487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00097157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.82 or 0.08105091 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

