Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Zynex has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYXI. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zynex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zynex stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit