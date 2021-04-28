Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Zynex has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYXI. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zynex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zynex stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.