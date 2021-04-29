-$0.05 EPS Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Model N posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $40.89. 558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,428. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $54,285.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,945.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $972,559 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Model N by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Model N by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.