-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

CELC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,137. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $347.38 million, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

