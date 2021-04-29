$0.28 EPS Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Camtek reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 314,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,409. Camtek has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit