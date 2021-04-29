$0.28 EPS Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Camtek reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 314,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,409. Camtek has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

