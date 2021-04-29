-$0.28 EPS Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.77). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,115 shares of company stock valued at $877,629. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,451,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,790,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

