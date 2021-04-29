$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.61.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,046. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,882 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 621,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,868. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

