$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.61.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,046. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,882 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 621,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,868. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit