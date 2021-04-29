$0.34 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.32. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 16.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 56.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.59.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

