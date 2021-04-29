-$0.37 EPS Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.36). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $15.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.42. 632,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,985. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $153.61 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,286.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,720 shares of company stock worth $103,286,078 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

