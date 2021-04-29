-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). Green Plains posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 625%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRE traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 46,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

