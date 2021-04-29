-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

