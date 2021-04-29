$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 885,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 282,796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $4,637,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

