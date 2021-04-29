-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.45). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

Several brokerages have commented on ITOS. Wedbush upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after buying an additional 402,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

